Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Wake
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church
670 Bear Swamp Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church
670 Bear Swamp Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Green Obituary
William Green Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. William Green and those of his beloved children, Alverta G. Bowens, William L. Green, Vondalin G. Robinson, Winston L. Green and John A. Green are all invited to his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC (Red Top Section). Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A Wake will be held, Friday, December 20, 2019 at the church from 6 PM to 8 PM with the family hour being from 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the William Green Educational Foundation or send donations to the family at 3725 Faust Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now