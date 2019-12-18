|
William Green Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. William Green and those of his beloved children, Alverta G. Bowens, William L. Green, Vondalin G. Robinson, Winston L. Green and John A. Green are all invited to his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC (Red Top Section). Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A Wake will be held, Friday, December 20, 2019 at the church from 6 PM to 8 PM with the family hour being from 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the William Green Educational Foundation or send donations to the family at 3725 Faust Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019