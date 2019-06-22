Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
William Guy Inger Moncks Corner - William Guy Inger, 85, of Moncks Corner, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am. William was born July 28, 1933 in Castle Shannon, PA, son of the late Martin F. Inger and Agnes Rogers Inger. He was a US Air Force veteran and a Materials Specialist with the Federal Government. William was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Hanahan. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Garnier (Bruce) of Moncks Corner, SC; son, William Inger (Tammy) of Nebo, NC; five grandchildren: Jason Conyers (Adrienne), Billy Conyers (Wendi), Anna Shutt, Joshua Inger, Will Inger; seven great-grandchildren: Georgia Belle Conyers, Griffin Conyers, Liam Conyers, Davis Conyers, Ivey Mae Conyers, Brynley Conyers, Asa Conyers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean McPheeters Inger and his parents. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
