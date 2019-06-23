Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Resources
More Obituaries for William Inger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Guy Inger

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

William Guy Inger Obituary
William Guy Inger Moncks Corner - The Funeral Service for William Guy Inger will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now