William Guy Inger Moncks Corner - The Funeral Service for William Guy Inger will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019