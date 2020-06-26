William H. Buck Sr.
1934 - 2020
William H. Buck, Sr. Charleston - William Huger Buck Sr., of Charleston, SC, husband of Estacia "Stacey" Palassis Buck, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 25, 2020. William was born on October 7, 1934 in Charleston, SC. He was a son of the late Leon C. Buck and the late Dollaree McMillan Buck. William loved everything about the Carolina Gamecocks and was a lifetime member of the Elks Club Lodge #242 and USC Gamecock Club. He was a member of the West Ashley Outboard Motor Club and Rifle Club. William served as the warden of Old St. Andrews Parish Church. He was an avid "shagger" and member or several shag clubs. He loved working in the yard and being Captain of his Sea Ray, the "Estacia B". He also served in the Army National Guard of South Carolina. William will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and Patriarch of the family. William is survived by his wife, Stacey, of 64 years, as well as his son; William H. Buck Jr., (Lisa), daughters; Paula D. Buck, and Christina M. Little (James); grandchildren: Jason E. Buck, Matthew H. Buck (Maura), Casey C. Buck, Amelia E. Little; brother, Ronald W. Buck and sister Barbara Buck. William was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Buck. A funeral service will be held at 4PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC, 29414 . Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 3PM, one hour prior to the service at Old St. Andrews Parish Church. Memorials may be made to Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
