William H. Smith DANA POINT, CA - It is with a profound sense of loss and sorrow that we share the passing of William H. Smith, of Dana Point, California on August 10, 2020. He was born to Rev. Albert Winston and Vallie Evans Smith in Laurel, Mississippi. Bill joined the US Air Force in 1951 and served over 30 years. He often said he started at the top at the Pentagon and worked his way down from there. At his next duty station, he lived temporarily in a tent in Chteauroux, France. Bill met his wife, Joan, in England when he was competing in the Tops in Blue USAF talent contest. After winning earlier contests in France and Germany, he lost the final contest - a chance to perform at the Ted Mack Amateur Hour Show in NYC - but later he married Joan and never regretted it. In 1961, the Air Force needed air crew as the war in Vietnam escalated. Bill volunteered to retrain from logistics to flight duties. Over the next 20 years, he flew 10,000 hours on C124, C141, and C5A aircraft as a loadmaster providing logistical and humanitarian aid. Bill evacuated over 200 children on the last two C5A flights out of Saigon. He moved everything from dignitaries to dolphins. He came home from a week-long flight, walked into the kitchen and casually said, "That dog Liberty is a really good dog. She jumped up on her seat just prior to take-off and sat there until we landed." We asked who owned Liberty and Bill replied "Oh, President Ford and the First Lady were also on-board." This was a once in a lifetime occurrence when his plane was Air Force One for a short time. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was a passenger so many times and once asked Bill if the Air Force has only one loadmaster. Bill said "No, we have others sir, but we send the best crew for you." The next time Mr. Kissinger boarded he joked with Bill and said, "I see the Air Force sent the grumpy group again." Bill was a devoted father who encouraged his three children to work hard, respect others, and value education. He took advantage of the GI Bill and attended the College of Charleston while working his job as Chief, Combat Mobility Branch. Upon retirement, Bill worked as a VA Counselor while he finished a B.S. degree awarded by New York Regents College. In 1981, the country was in a deep recession. Unemployment was high- it was the worst of times. Bill never gave up hope and finally found a job in the Federal Service in Virginia near the Pentagon with the Department of the Army. Ever the humorist, Bill said he could not do more for the Air Force and now he was needed to show the Army how to do things the right way! Bill concluded a successful career and retired from the Joint Tactical Fusion Program at Fort Belvoir, VA in 2001. With a total combined military and Federal Service of 50 years, he was honored with a flag flown over the US Capitol Building. There was nothing he loved more than his wife and children- and Pinky, his pet cat. He was a remarkable man with a keen mind, great mechanical aptitude, and formidable construction skills. He loved to teach others how to fix and build things, and he loved to share stories about the many countries he traveled to during his lifetime. In addition to being an avid reader, he was also an incredibly talented singer and guitar player. He is predeceased by his parents and sisters, Aline, Ruby, Caudie, and Louise. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, three children, Bill (Sandra), Bob (Gwen), and Carol (Bob), his sister Faye, five grandchildren, David (Ashley), Dana (Lauren), Nicky (Josh), Preston, and Jack. He was additionally blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kirsten, Sloane, Lyle, Hunter, Wyatt, and Miles. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palmetto Goodwill of Lower South Carolina or to the military or veterans organization of your choice. Palmetto Goodwill of Lower South Carolina Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston