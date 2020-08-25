William Hamilton Summerville - William J. Hamilton, Jr., 75, husband of Rhoda Hamilton, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. William J. Hamilton, Jr., are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 12:30 PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020, Parks Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. William was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 5, 1944. He was the son of William and Joan Hamilton. Billy loved being outdoors, visiting war monuments and traveling to N.J. and back to Florida. He also loved animals, especially dogs. He was a great husband, dad and brother. He loved family and had a huge heart and the patience of a Saint! He will be sorely missed by all. Billy is survived by his wife, Rhoda Ann Hamilton; his daughters, Rhoda A. Milligan,Donna Riddell, Mary Buffkin, Susan McMonagle and Rhonda Vallone; and his sons, Robert Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Michael Carlin and Kevin Milligan. He is also survived by his sister Therese Mendez and his brother, Robert Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Hamilton; his mother, Joan Hamilton; his brother, Richard J. Hamilton and his son, Kenneth Johnson. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
