William "Billy" Hampton Graham ST. GEORGE, SC - William "Billy" Hampton Graham, 76 years of age died August 23, 2020. He was born in Conway, a son of the late Isaac Hampton Graham and Opal Johnson Sellers. Billy graduated from Socastee High in 1961; he served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966 serving on the USS Little Rock, and was a member of the Murrells Inlet Masonic Lodge #368 AFM since 1965. Graveside will be conducted Friday August 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Way and Rev. Kevin Hinton officiating. The interment will include Military and Masonic Rites. Survived by his wife Susan "Sue" Graham of St. George, two sons William Hampton Graham Jr. (Robin) of Columbia, and Travis Graham of St. George, three stepchildren Marie, Samuel, and Chris Deavers, three brothers, Carl Sellers (Rebecca) of Columbia, Kent Sellers (Lisa), and Keith Sellers Sr. (Phyllis) both of Socastee, two granddaughters Taylor and Skyler of Bonneau, six step grands, seven great-grands, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Price Graham and stepfather Frank Junior Sellers. Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston