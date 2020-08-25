1/1
William Hampton "Billy" Graham
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Billy" Hampton Graham ST. GEORGE, SC - William "Billy" Hampton Graham, 76 years of age died August 23, 2020. He was born in Conway, a son of the late Isaac Hampton Graham and Opal Johnson Sellers. Billy graduated from Socastee High in 1961; he served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966 serving on the USS Little Rock, and was a member of the Murrells Inlet Masonic Lodge #368 AFM since 1965. Graveside will be conducted Friday August 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Way and Rev. Kevin Hinton officiating. The interment will include Military and Masonic Rites. Survived by his wife Susan "Sue" Graham of St. George, two sons William Hampton Graham Jr. (Robin) of Columbia, and Travis Graham of St. George, three stepchildren Marie, Samuel, and Chris Deavers, three brothers, Carl Sellers (Rebecca) of Columbia, Kent Sellers (Lisa), and Keith Sellers Sr. (Phyllis) both of Socastee, two granddaughters Taylor and Skyler of Bonneau, six step grands, seven great-grands, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Price Graham and stepfather Frank Junior Sellers. Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road
Branchville, SC 29432
803-274-8889
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved