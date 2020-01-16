Home

William Henry David "Winkie" Polk

William Henry David "Winkie" Polk Obituary
William Henry David Polk "Winkie" Ravenel, SC - William Henry David Polk "Winkie", 53, of Ravenel, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 16, 2020. His graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Winkie was born November 2, 1966 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Oswald C. Polk and the late Ruth Moss Polk. He enjoyed listening to gospel music and watching WWE, Dukes of Hazard and Happy Days. He is survived by his brother, Oswald C. Polk, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, SC; four sisters, Octavia Coon (Bob) of Ravenel, SC, Pamela Droste (Ryan) of Summerville, SC, Stephanie Miesmer of Summerville, SC and Margaret Tabor (Harold) of Rio Verde, AZ; sister-in-law Karen Sick Polk of Charleston, SC and a large extended family. Winkie was preceded in death by his brother, James K Polk, his sister, Cheryle Polk Mothershed, and his nephew, Robert Eugene Coon. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
