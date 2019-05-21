In Loving Memory Of My Husband, Our Father and Grandfather WILLIAM HENRY JOHNSON "BILL" April 28, 1935 ~ May 22, 2005 No farewell words were Spoken. No time to say Goodbye. You were gone before we Knew it. And only God can tell Us why. God saw that you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, Come to me. Forgetting you never Loving you Forever. Wife, Desaline; Daughters, Billie Jean, Desi Inez, Sondra & Jacqueline; Grands and Great-Grands
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019