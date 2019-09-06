|
William Heyward Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. William Heyward invite you to attend his Home-Going Service today, 12 Noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Heyward will lie in state at the church from 11am until the hour of service. Arrangements of Comfort entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019