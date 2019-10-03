William Hoffman Conyers, GA - Master Chief William Carl Francis Hoffman, US Navy retired, 85, of Conyers, Georgia, died Saturday in McDonough, Georgia.His funeral will be 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:30 PM until the hour of service on Saturday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Ste. 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. MC Hoffman was born July 20, 1934, in Granite City, IL, a son of William Fredrick Hoffman and Iva Potts Hoffman. He was a boilermaker in the Navy serving in both Korea and Vietnam, and he was a member of Post 5290, Conyers, GA. MC Hoffman enjoyed hunting, fishing, casinos, camping, and woodworking, but he especially enjoyed watching the Braves play baseball. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph F. Hoffman, and he was the widower of Edith Mae McDaniel Hoffman. Surviving are, three daughters, Linda Ann Smith of Moncks Corner, Shirley Sue Eason of Covington, GA, and Cathy Bocanegra of Spring Hill, FL; two sons, William C. Hoffman, II, and Benjamin J. Hoffman both of Albany, LA; eight grandchildren and sixteen great- grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019