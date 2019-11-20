|
William Hostetter Ladson - William Donald Hostetter, 99, of Ladson, SC and formerly of Bluefield, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Mr. Hostetter was born April 30, 1920 in Reading PA, son of the late William S. Hostetter and Mabel Hedrick Hostetter. He was a member of Trinity UMC in Bluefield, WV and a member of the Searchers class at Bethany UMC in Summerville SC. William was a graduate of Albright College in Reading, PA. Upon graduation in 1942 with a B.A. in History, William enlisted in the Army. After active service during WWII, he worked for the Sunset News and Bluefield Daily Telegraph newspapers. He moved into radio working for WHIZ and WKOY stations in Bluefield. William then was employed by the AAA as Director of Public Safety and served in this capacity for over 40 years. William was preceded in death by Opal A. Hostetter, his beloved wife of 65 years. He is survived by one daughter Lynn H. Munson (Eric) of Charleston SC; granddaughter Laura Schimmeyer (Thomas) of Lancaster, OH; grandson Richard Munson (Kimberley); great- grandchildren Rowan Schimmeyer and Alekander, Brenna, Caetlynne, and Delilah Munson. Services will be held at Bethany UMC in Summerville, SC on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 12 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Princeton, WV on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a. m. at the Roselawn Funeral Chapel. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Parks Funeral Home and Roselawn Cemetery is serving the family of Mr. William Hostetter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019