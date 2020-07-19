William "Bill" Howard Charleston - Mr. William "Bill" Howard, 67, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The son of the late Lawrence Scott and Mamie Howard, Bill was born on July 14, 1952 in Charleston, SC. Mr. Howard leaves to cherish his memories: his sisters, Mattie H. Wilson and Marie Brown; nephews, Lawrence Reed and Eric Howard; niece, Sandra Broughton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Bill retired from Boeing, Inc. Services for Mr. Howard will be private. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
