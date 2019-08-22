William Huff N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Huff and those of his parents, the late Roosevelt & Alice Huff; and those of his siblings, Elizabeth (the late Samuel) Heyward, Mary (the late Nathaniel) Carson, Eldora Huff, Jammie (Ricky) Cuttino, James (Daisy) Legare, Morris (Daisy) Boone and Roosevelt Huff, Jr. are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00AM at Sunset Memorial Garden, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd., N. Charleston, SC. Mr. Huff will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019