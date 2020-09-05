William "Billy" Hunt, Sr. Charleston - William Arnold "Billy" Hunt, Sr., 86, passed away quietly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home. He was recently predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Mary Alice. Billy was born on September 25, 1933, in Whiteville, NC, the son of the late Henry Clifford Hunt and Letha Mae Hunt. He was one of 14 siblings. He lived in small towns in North and South Carolina, spending the majority of his childhood near Whiteville, NC, on the family farm. In 1953, Billy married his beloved wife. Billy and Mary Alice moved to Charleston, SC, shortly after. He was employed for 25 years by Merritt Dredging Company as General Foreman and Chief Mechanical Engineer. After leaving the company, he formed W.A. Hunt Construction Company as a general contractor. The company was a success and he was well known in the Charleston area as a residential, commercial and government contractor. He developed a strong work ethic early on in life. When his older brothers left for the service, he took on much of the responsibility for managing the farm. He left home and the farm at age 16 when he got a job with a lumber company. Among people who worked with him, he was known for his natural mechanical aptitude, integrity and ingenuity. To many he was the hardest working man they knew. He was instrumental in developing the waterfront community of Royal Harbor in Hollywood, SC. He never really retired, always working with his hands, building and assembling things. Billy was a Mason, belonging to St. Andrew's Masonic Lodge #367. He was also active in the homeowners' association in Royal Harbor. Billy never met a stranger. He loved organizing family gatherings, and was famous for his oyster roasts and his banana pudding. Billy is predeceased by 8 siblings, Kathleen Parrish, Elmer Hunt, Henry Clifford Hunt, Jr., Ethel Clewis, Ruby Mongonia, Berneice Callas, Nina Kirby and Rushie Hunt. He is survived by his children, Celeste H. Patrick, MD (Charles), William "Bill" Hunt, II (Cindy), Mark Hunt (Yvonne) and Wendy Molony (Gus); grandchildren, Laura Patrick, Charlie Patrick (Hamida), Will Hunt (Shannon), Chris Hunt (Lindsay), Dorothy Rose Hunt, Meghan Molony, Erin Molony, Henry Molony, IV, and Katherine Molony; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Boyles, Logan Boyles, Charles Patrick, IV, Billy Hunt, IV and Abigail Hunt. He has five surviving siblings, Ruth Edwards, Joyce Bellamy, Fay Palmeri, Ruie Hunt (Shirley) and Patsy Hinson, along with many, many nieces and nephews and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
