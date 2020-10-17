William J. "Butch" Barfield N. Charleston - Joy came in the morning Thursday, October 15, 2020 to our precious and beloved William Jeffrey "Butch" Barfield, following a fearless battle against metastatic Esophageal cancer. Born July 26th, 1964 in Charleston SC, Butch is predeceased by his beautiful parents, Joseph P. and Katherine M. Barfield. Butch, a lifelong North Charleston resident and longtime public servant, started his career with the City of North Charleston in 1983 as a firefighter. After serving 5 years with the fire department, he then transferred to the police department, where he rose through the ranks in the department. He retired as a Deputy Chief in 2012. During his tenure, he received numerous recognitions and awards for his service and dedication to the profession. Because of his desire and love to continue to serve his community, Butch returned to the City after retirement, where he was currently serving as the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. A few highlights and accolades during his career with the City of North Charleston include working the 1987 massive blaze at the Hess Tanker oil terminal. In 1990, while with the police department, he was assigned to the Serial Rape Task Force, and for 2 years he actively worked with other agencies to search for the "Lowcountry Rapist." In June 1992, Butch was directly involved in the car chase that led to the apprehension of the suspect. Serving as the city's Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Butch has built relationships locally and across the state with his EMD counterparts where he has prepared citizens for hurricane season, our 2018 snowstorm, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. Butch's ability to lead and communicate with others came as second nature and made preparing for natural disasters look effortlessly for him. Aside from his work career, Butch had a passion for serving as a volunteer coach for many years. He served as a volunteer football coach at his alma mater, Garrett High School, for over 10 years. For the next 20 years, you could always find him on a field somewhere coaching and mentoring countless youths. After coaching, he moved on to serving as a playground and SCISA high school football/baseball official. He loved the camaraderie he shared with officials locally and across the state. Butch loved to make a difference and in doing so, he also served as a substitute teacher. He and his wife were active volunteers in the public schools and served in leadership roles for PTA. Butch received the highest award you can receive, the South Carolina PTA (SCPTA) Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award. Butch was a diehard Carolina Gamecocks fan. He and his family were season ticket holders so on any given Saturday you could find him at Williams Brice cheering on his Gamecocks - win or lose! He also spent many days at Founders Park taking in a ballgame - his great-nephew was the starting center fielder! He also traveled to see and support the mens and womens basketball teams during the last 3 exciting years . Butch's devotion to his family was extraordanary, as a brother, husband, dad, and uncle. He was married to his elementary and high school best friend, Laurie, for 29 years, whom he affectionately referred to as "Lovie." Family and faith were the driving force behind Butch. He was a man of God and was never afraid to share his love for his Lord with others. He was an active member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church and Cathedral of Praise. In addition to his wife, Laurie, he is survived by his son, Philip "Brent", who was his purpose; purpose for being an example of goodness. His three brothers, Ricky Barfield (Brenda), Donnie Barfield, Ed Barfield (Dawn) and his sister, Kathi; mother-in-law, Peggy Peek, sister-in-law, Miriam Graham (Al), brother-in-law, Scotty Peek (Cindy); nephews, Scott Barfield (Helen), Rick Barfield (Crystal), Joey Limehouse, Jacob Limehouse, Chad (Rachel) and Seth Graham; nieces, Missy Hopkins (Timmy), Mandy Pitcock (John), Megan Soong (Eric), Katie Boggess, Nicole Soles (Kevin), Maddy and Avery Peek. Great-nieces, Brantley Soong, Kerrigan Weathers and Sarah Grace Soles, and Kennedy Graham. Great-nephews, TJ Hopkins, Brody Hopkins, Gage Freeman, Gavin Barfield, Granger Barfield, John Mason Pitcock, Aiden Soong, Jackson Weathers, and Joseph Limehouse; and his many loved and adored special uncles, aunts, and cousins. Butch will lie in state at North Charleston City Hall, Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm. His Celebration of Life will take place at Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, Monday, October 19, 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue. Family and friends are invited to attend his services. The family is receiving flowers or memorials may be made in Butch's memory to Hollings Cancer Center, 843-792.9300, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. The family would like to express their sincere deep appreciation and gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hollings Cancer Center and MUSC Ashley Tower for the care they provided to our Butch. A special thank you to Dr. Terrill Huggins for the personal care and compassion he provided to Butch and his family. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
