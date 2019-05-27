William J. "Jack" Brown, Jr. Hollywood, SC - William J. "Jack" Brown, Jr., 82, of Hollywood, widower of Phyllis M. Brown, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mt. Pleasant. Family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Bascom Cemetery, Hiltonia, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Beginnings in Christ Ministry, PO Box 192, Garfield, GA 30425. Mr. Brown was born March 16, 1937 in Pooler, GA, son of the late William J. Brown, Sr. and Louise Hamrick Brown. He served in the Navy Reserve. He retired from Hercules, Inc., Savannah, GA as Shipper Supervisor. He enjoyed traveling; he had a lifelong love of aviation, recently moved on a salt water creek in Hollywood. Prior to moving to Hollywood, Mr. Brown was an active member of Stallsville United Methodist Church, Summerville. Most of all Mr. Brown loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Survivors include: two sons and one daughter: Michael H. Brown, Sr. (Pam) of Iuka, MS, Carma Kolgaklis (Tony) of Charleston and Wendell N. Brown, Sr. (Tabatha) of Garfield, GA; eight grandchildren: Michael H. Brown, Jr. (Amanda) of Greenville, SC, Michelle E. Williams (Nathan) of Greenville, SC, Lana Grayson Brown of Iuka, MS, Elijah Cole Brown of Iuka, MS, K. Anthony Kolgaklis of Charleston, W. Andrew Kolgaklis of Charleston, Wendell N. Brown, Jr. (Vicenta) of Wilmington, NC and Wesley J. Brown (Anika) of Savannah, GA and two great-grandchildren: Ruby Amelia Brown and John Henry Williams of Greenville. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary