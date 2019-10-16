William J. Clement

William J. Clement BEND, OR - William J. Clement of Bend, Oregon, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Residence: 20453 Ahha Lane, Bend, OR 97702. The relatives and friends of William J. Clement are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 AM at Calvary Episcopal Church, 106 Line Street, Charleston, SC. Mr. Clement is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Clement; his sons Steven Howard Clement and John 'Auz' Auzheal Clement (Cali); his three grandsons Ezra Kyle Ashley Clement, Zaccai Auzheal Clement, Aerix Izom Clement; and many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Calvary Episcopal Altar Guild. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
