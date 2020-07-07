1/
William J. Tuxworth
William J. Tuxworth N. Charleston - Lt Co William James Tuxworth, USAF (Ret.), 95, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Julia C. Tuxworth, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in consideration for the health of all, services shall be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. William was born December 27, 1924, in Sylacauga, Alabama, son of the late Frank E. Tuxworth and Ressie Averett Tuxworth. He retired after 24 years of service from the United States Air Force, while faithfully serving his country in WWII as a Navigator. Following his service, he retired to Charleston to raise his family. Even into his 90's, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, and building remote control airplanes. He was part of the "Greatest Generation", a truly free and independent spirit who didn't like to hear "no" for an answer. He will be sorely missed by the people lucky enough to know him. He is survived by his son, William J. Tuxworth, Jr. (Amanda) of Mount Pleasant, SC; one daughter, Jennifer Marie Turner (Corey) of Blackshear, GA; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Catherine and Camellia Tuxworth, Peyton and Cora Turner; nephew, Frank Edward Tuxworth, III. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife and his siblings. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in his name to the American Heart Association of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
