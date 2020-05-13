William Jackson, Jr. Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Jackson, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2840 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Jackson leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Alfreida "Freida" Jackson; son, John Matthew Bond (Mona); sister, Melody Jackson; aunt, Dorothy Williams; uncle, Clarence Rock; seven grandchildren, Adrianne Pennywell (Calvin), Dove Jackson, Arielle Barbar (Conterrius), Andrea Perry (Milo), Anisse Harris, William Wade-Bond and John Calvin Bond; three great-grandchildren, Corey Jackson, Amihan Wakely-Harris and Aiyana Thomas; five sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.