William Jones, Jr. Patterson, NJ. - With heavy heart and immense sadness, the family of Reverend William Jones, Jr. announces his passing on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10:15 AM in Wayne, New Jersey. He is survived by his three children: Antonio Jones of Fort Mill, SC, Jacqueline Artis of San Antonio, TX and Natalie Beaufort of Charlotte, NC; and the remaining Jones, Artis, Beaufort, Chenoweth, Tomlin, Foulks, Gordon, Green, Heyward, Jenkins, Scott, Singleton, and Taylor families. Rev. Jones was a father, brother, uncle, cousin, fiance, Pastor, friend and counselor to many. Rev. Jones was 65 years old. Family and friends can contact Jeannette Chenoweth at (678) 840-5658. There will be a private service held for the family. The family invites you to view the celebration of life services via live stream at dickersonmortuary.net, Click on the Facebook icon Saturday, May 23, 2020 11:00AM. Rev. Jones is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.