William Jones, Jr. Patterson, NJ. - With heavy heart and immense sadness, the family of Reverend William Jones, Jr. announces his passing on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10:15 AM in Wayne, New Jersey. He is survived by his three children: Antonio Jones of Fort Mill, SC, Jacqueline Artis of San Antonio, TX and Natalie Beaufort of Charlotte, NC; and the remaining Jones, Artis, Beaufort, Chenoweth, Tomlin, Foulks, Gordon, Green, Heyward, Jenkins, Scott, Singleton, and Taylor families. Rev. Jones was a father, brother, uncle, cousin, fiance, Pastor, friend and counselor to many. Rev. Jones was 65 years old. Family and friends can contact Jeannette Chenoweth at (678) 840-5658. There will be a private service held for the family. The family invites you to view the celebration of life services via live stream at dickersonmortuary.net , Click on the Facebook icon Saturday, May 23, 2020 11:00AM. Rev. Jones is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144.