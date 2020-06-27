William Joseph Clark Mt. Pleasant - William Joseph Clark, of Mt. Pleasant, SC and West Chester, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the husband of Martha Lesemann Clark. Mr. Clark was born in West Chester on June 9, 1935, the son of the late Louise Hutton Clark and Dr. Joseph Gibbons Clark. He is survived by his wife and his sons, William Joseph Clark, Jr., (Jessica) of Algonquin, IL, Charles Gibbons Clark (Karen) of West Chester, PA, his daughter-in-law, Leigh Clark Brooks (Donald) of Alpharetta, GA; his sister, Joan Clark Smith of West Chester, PA. He was preceded in death by his son, John Arvid Clark. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren; Joseph Gibbons Clark (Erin), William Joseph Clark, III (London), Charles Thomas Clark (Grace), Jacob Conover Clark, Charlotte Ann Clark, Hannah-Leigh Clark Brooks, Haley Clark Brooks, John Arvid Clark, II, Emma Elizabeth Clark, great-granddaughters, Mary Wallace Clark and Nell Gibbons Clark; also two favored brothers-in-law, John Davis Lesemann (Linda) of Manning, SC and William Frederick Lesemann of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mr. Clark graduated from Pennsylvania Military Prep School and The Citadel, Class of 1958. He was a life member of The Citadel Alumni Association and a supporter of The Brigadier Foundation. He was a member of the Washington Light Infantry, Arion Society, The Harbor Club of Charleston, and a past member of The German Friendly Society. He was a retired property appraiser for the William Wood Co., West Chester, PA and The Thomas Hartnett Co. of Charleston, SC. Mr. Clark was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Charleston, SC and a past president of The Congregation. He loved being a member of St. John's and his church family. He will be interred in The Historic Oakland Cemetery in West Chester, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or Oakland Cemetery, P. O. Box 317, Unionville, PA 19375. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.