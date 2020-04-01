|
William "Bill" Joseph Davidson Charleston - Mr. Davidson entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born on August 1, 1933, he was the son of Richard Davidson, Sr., and Minnie Eugenia Elmgren Davidson. The only sibling was the late Richard Davidson, Jr.. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. William was the loving husband of the late June Bradley Davidson for 32 years. There is only one nephew, Andrew J. Davidson (Emma) and one niece, Lisa Davidson Bachan (Winston). There is one grandniece, Victoria Bachan. William led a full and productive life. He graduated from Manlius Military High School where he earned awards for marksmanship. Then he graduated from Nichols College with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Then came the adventure in the 94th Infantry Division in the Army, where he also earned commendations for sharp shooting. He attended The International Church with his family Mr. Davidson and his wife loved to travel. They were in Jamaica when that country won their independence from England. William had a long career in the jewelry industry. He was the manager of several departments in stores like Sears, Costco, Montgomery Ward until he had his own store named Wilson's. The best part of his job was grading diamonds. Gems and photography were a passion he shared with his niece. After Wilson's closed William went into the armed security detail work. He stayed in this field right up until retirement at the age of 74. Upon retirement, William started a photography ministry called WWJD. He made pictures with scriptures and nice sayings on them. He would give these out to anyone who was in need. This prompted many lively discussions. These were given to people of all ages to comfort them. Many people have saved these unusual cards as a source of inspiration. William was the marketing person for BBN Radio in the early days of this start up station in Florida. He supported this radio station until his death. Painting seascapes was another hobby of his that was in the genes. A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Davidson will be permanently remembered in the family plot in Rocky Point, Connecticut. He will join his wife on Dumey Key Island, Florida. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate funds to Bible Broadcasting Network WFE Tampa, Florida.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020