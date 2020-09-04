William Joseph Moore "Joey" Shuler Reevesville, SC - William Joseph Moore "Joey" Shuler, 69, of Reevesville, husband of Pam Fender Shuler, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at the St. George Cemetery with Rev. Theron Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Perry Chinners, Jamey Fender, Jim Cooner, Kevin Hartzog, Kirkland Gruber and Keith Crook. Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Hartzog and Dwayne Carn. Joey was born on December 21, 1951, a son of the late William Oscar and Minnie Virginia Hartzog Shuler and step-mother, Mary B. Shuler. He was a chip mill foreman with Westvaco, member of St. George United Methodist Church. He was also an avid, lifelong Gamecock fan and a loyal Dorchester Academy Raider. He was predeceased by brother, Kitt L. Shuler. Surviving is his wife, Pam Shuler, Reevesville; a daughter, Jill Shuler (Alex), Mt. Pleasant; a son, Denny Shuler (Elizabeth), Reevesville; grandchildren, Cohen and Hollis Shuler; Ella Grace and Garrett Mozingo. Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, Youth Fund, PO Box 506, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
