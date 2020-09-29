1/
William Joseph Walker III
1953 - 2020
William Joseph Walker III GoosE Creek - William Joseph Walker, III (BJ), 66, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, went home to heaven Monday, September 28, 2020. The family will have a private visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Downtown Chapel. His graveside service will be held at Riverview Memorial Park on October 2, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. BJ was born October 20, 1953 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of William Joseph Walker, Jr. and the late Joyce McGee Tyler. He served in the United States Army, the United States Navy and the Merchant Marines. He was a commercial welder. BJ Attended First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his father, William Joseph Walker, Jr. of Texas; a brother, Bruce Elbert Walker and wife Michelle of Savannah, GA; a sister, Nancy Gail Shepherd of Missouri; an aunt, Carol McGee Nash and husband Edward of Spring, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, James "Donnie" Walker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, https://action.lung.org/site/Donation. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
