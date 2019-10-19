William Kneece Orangeburg, SC - William Joseph Kneece, 83, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 after a brief illness. A celebration of Life Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Jericho United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cameron. Survivors include his wife, Barbara J. Kneece of the home; daughter, Susan Kneece Dawkins of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Britney Rast, Taylor Dawkins, Corey Dawkins all of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Arthur "Art" James of Lexington and his beloved dog, Nicky. A Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church Organ Refurbishing Fund at 1356 Amelia St, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019