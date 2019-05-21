|
William "Bill" Lawrence Boehler Cross, SC - William "Bill" Lawrence Boehler, 89, of Cross, SC, widower of Margaret Wyatt Boehler, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019 at 3 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery. Bill was born March 30, 1930 in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late William Boehler and Helen Hammond Boehler. He was a USMC Veteran and one of the "Chosin Few" after serving combat in the Chosin Reservoir in Korea. He loved fishing, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family and friends. Bill leaves behind three sons, William Boehler (Debbie) of Lexington, SC, Robert Boehler (Robin) of Summerville, SC, and Gregory Boehler (Maria) also of Summerville, SC; daughter, Leta Davenport of Cross, SC; grandchildren, Melissa Boehler, Leta Danielle Boehler, Ashley Boehler, Cason Boehler, Thomas Boehler, and Jonathan Davenport; three step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019