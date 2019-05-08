William Lee Denny BONNEAU, SC - William Lee Denny, 56, of Bonneau, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born on July 3, 1962 to William Sutton Denny and Beulah Lee Caddell Denny at the Berkeley Hospital in Moncks Corner, SC. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rachel Ann Denny, three children: William L Denny, II (Renee) of St. Stephens, Stephanie M. Manhart (Austin) and Amy L Denny of Huntsville, AL. Four step-children: Holly S. Broad (Mel), Harold T. Broad, III (Heather) of Moncks Corner, Alexander C. Broad (Fran) of St. Stephen, and Morgan P. Broad (Megan) of Bonneau, 23 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Three sisters: Robbie T. Lawhorn of Chesapeake VA, Mary D. Prince of Moncks Corner SC, and Carol D. Fouts (James) of Bonneau Beach, SC., William was a passionate and dedicated driver for Welborn Trucking, Inc. for the past 14 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, working in the yard, cooking, flying RC planes, and tending to their chickens. He was raised in Moncks Corner where he attended the Berkeley Schools. He is preceded in death by this parents and granddaughter Malia Lacey Evans. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday May 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the reception hall at the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, 1833 Pinopolis Road, Pinopolis SC. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services Summerville. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019