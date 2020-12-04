William Lee Herndon Ladson - William Lee Herndon, 39, of Summerville, SC, passed away Monday, December 2, 2020. Graveside Services will be Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Dorchester Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, 2717 West 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. William was born February 12, 1981 in Ladson, SC. He loved hunting, reading sports magazines, watching western movies, going out to eat, and helping his staff. He also enjoyed participating in The Special Olympics
. He was predeceased by his mother and father, and leaves behind his housemates and staff at Jefferson CTHII and Venture Industries. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
