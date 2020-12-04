1/
William Lee Herndon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lee Herndon Ladson - William Lee Herndon, 39, of Summerville, SC, passed away Monday, December 2, 2020. Graveside Services will be Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 at 11 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Dorchester Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, 2717 West 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. William was born February 12, 1981 in Ladson, SC. He loved hunting, reading sports magazines, watching western movies, going out to eat, and helping his staff. He also enjoyed participating in The Special Olympics. He was predeceased by his mother and father, and leaves behind his housemates and staff at Jefferson CTHII and Venture Industries. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved