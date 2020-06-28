William Lee Lewis Johns Island - William Lee Lewis, affectionately known by all as "Shotgun", was born on August 13, 1948, and resided in Red Top, SC. He was son to Elijah Lewis and Geneva Roper Lewis. William Lewis departed from this earthly realm on Thursday, June 26, 2020. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his loving children, Willie Lewis, Stephanie Ford (Tyrone), Jason Baker (Alice), Brandie Salgado (Luis), Nicole Baker, Kimberley Kearney (Christopher) and Shanai McNeal; step-children, Leroy Grant III (deceased), Yolanda Grant-Blake (Mario), Kandace Grant, and Travis Grant; siblings, Susan Duffy, Betty Lewis, Betty Jean Murray (Julian) and Nathaniel Lewis (Peggy). A private Graveside Service will be held, 12 noon, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Red Top Community Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Lewis will be held, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Walker's Chapel from 3pm to 7pm. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.