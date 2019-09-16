William Lee Mason Mt. Pleasant - William Lee Mason, 92, of Franke at Seaside in Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born in Meridian, MS on November 29, 1926 to Thomas Harrell Mason and Elizabeth Suttle Mason. He leaves behind his wife of over 67 years, Jane Spann Mason. Bill joined the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday in 1943. After World War II he resumed his education and received an engineering degree from the University of Alabama in 1951. Following graduation, he reported to the Army at Fort Jackson in South Carolina as an Infantry Second Lieutenant and, in December 1951, he and Jane were married just a few weeks prior to his departure for service in the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill went to work for Pure Oil Company for a year before returning to the University of Alabama as an instructor and at the same time pursued his Master of Science in Engineering degree which he received in 1956. With the advanced degree he joined Mobil Oil Company in production research, later transferring to the Exploration & Production Division. Bill advanced through the management ranks at Mobil, during which time he and Jane lived and worked in Canada, Libya, Germany and Indonesia. Upon retirement he and Jane returned to Denver, CO where Bill had previously been in charge of Mobil's alternative energy company. There they enjoyed being close to family and the outdoors with lots of skiing, hiking and long walks. After several years they decided to return to the Southeast, selected Charleston as their new home, and became avid golfers. In addition to Jane, Bill is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Mason (Bernard Groseclose) of Brevard, NC; a son, Lee Mason (Sarah) of Denver, CO; two grandchildren, Sydney Hendry (Robby) of Asheville, NC and Mason Cummings (Jill Harley) of Durango, CO; two great-grandchildren, Ellory Hendry and Larkin Hendry; and a half-brother, Jere Gunn. Jane and the family offer special thanks and appreciation to the kind and compassionate staff at the Keil Center at Franke who were an important part of Bill's daily life over the past two years. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in Bill's memory are encouraged to make it to Franke at Seaside Foundation, Attn: Keil Health Center, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019