William Lewis II JAMES ISLAND - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of William Henry "Billy" Lewis II, age 36, of James Island, on September 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bridgette, , Isabella and Julia, and son, Henry. His ever present smile and infectious laugh were windows that showed his gentle and kind spirit. Billy was happiest while in his garden or with his family sitting on the porch. He was always finding the mundane, unique and the ordinary, extraordinary. His creativity inspired more projects than could ever be completed in one short lifetime. Billy is much loved and missed by his family: mother, Jennifer Ballentine and husband, Steve of James Island, SC; father, William Henry "Bill" Lewis of Columbia, SC; aunts, Cheryl Abercrombie and husband, David of Stanton, IA, Laura Bowers and husband, Ted of James Island, SC, Angie McClure and husband, Jimmy of James Island, SC and Pooh Kanapaux and husband, Kelly of James Island, SC and many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page in memory of William Henry Lewis II has been created. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
