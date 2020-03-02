|
William "Bill" Littleton Knight Summerville - William "Bill" Littleton Knight, 76, of Summerville, husband of Linda Lee Knight, passed away on March 1, 2020 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . Bill was born on February 11, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late William and Phyllis Knight. He was a member of The Good Shepard in Rocky Mt, NC where he enjoyed serving in the church. Bill was a hospice volunteer for many different hospices. Survivors in addition to his wife Linda are: one daughter, Jennifer Knight-Barnhill (Junior) of Summerville; two grandchildren: Scott Allen Jones, Jr. (Haleigh) of Summerville and Megan Nicole Oglesby (William ) of Suffolk, VA; four great-grandchildren: Aleaha Brielle Jones, Addalyn Rose Oglesby, Isabella Irene Oglesby, and Emersyn Kendall Jones; and two siblings: Robert Knight (Trudy) of Baltimore, MD and Judy Eyler (Ralph) of Salida, CO. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020