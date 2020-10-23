1/1
William M. Thompson Sr.
1927 - 2020
William M. Thompson, Sr. Charleston - William Murry Thompson, Sr., 93, of Charleston, SC, passed away on October 18, 2020. Burial will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Bill was born on April 8, 1927 in New Orleans, LA. He was the son of the late Rev. Charles C. and Margaret W. Thompson. He graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York and served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Afterwards, he worked for Fairchild Republic and Northrop Grumman as a flight test engineer. He enjoyed sailing, photography and opera singing. He wrote several books of varying topics including history, short stories and poems. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Thompson and his sister, Margaret Renfro. He is survived by his two sons, William Murry Thompson, Jr. (Martha) of Brentwood, TN, and Russell James Thompson (Marjolaine) of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, and 5 grandsons: Scott, Grant and Luke Thompson, and Etienne and Mael Quer Thompson. Memorials can be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.
