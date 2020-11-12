William "Bill" Mason Wheeler Summerville - William "Bill" Mason Wheeler, of Summerville, husband of 33 years to Margie Harkins Wheeler, entered eternal rest on Wednesday November 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Bill passed away at his home, at the age of 86, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born Sept. 18, 1934 in Calhoun, KY to Ernest and Lettie Mason Wheeler. When Bill was 10 years old, his family became a Gold Star Family. After graduating from Owensboro Technical High School, Bill entered the United States Air Force where he served for 20 years. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor by his daughter, Marena, which was presented to him on May 27, 2018. Bill briefly played semi-professional baseball and was involved most of his adult life in coaching many boys and girls who, to this day, still visit "Coach." Bill was involved in creating the Medlake Youth Baseball Association in Medway, Ohio from 1963-1969 that is still in existence and teaching youth today the fundamentals of baseball and softball. One shining coaching moment was when he demanded his entire all-star team play in the Ohio state tournament. Officials attempted to prevent their participation because the team included three black players. Due to his adamant stance, his entire team was able to hit the field. After moving to South Carolina, Bill served for years as Commissioner and Athletic Director for Ladson Youth Organization (LYO). Bill was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Nothing soothed his soul more than to be out in the woods hunting deer, calling turkeys, tracking raccoons, pheasant or fishing. He is survived by his wife, Margie and children, Rick Wheeler (Cathy), Marena Morton (Jeff), Donna Wheeler, all of Summerville and Penny Hill (Bennett) of Lebanon, SC; grandchildren, Wayne Morton (Elizabeth) of Winchester, KY; Shanna Saulisbury (Shane); Amy Ard (Jonathan) of Charleston; Chad Hill (Ashley) all of Lebanon; Annie Welker of Middlesboro, FL; Ashley Fisher of Tazewell, WV; Casey Watson of Columbus, GA; Brett Wheeler (Tara) of Beaufort; Emily Wilson (Chris) of Tallahassee, FL; and 22 great-grandchildren. Bill is predeceased by his daughter, Kathryn Welker, son, Stephen Singletary and his first wife, Mary Aud Wheeler. Funeral Services will be Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2020 at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery, 256 County Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. The family will receive friends from 12 o'clock noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Out of respect for the family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to thank the staff of Charleston Oncology, especially Dr. Douglas Michaelsen, Terina Hendrix, Brooke Plewinski as well as Regency Southern Care Hospice. A special thanks goes out to long time family friends Emmett and Zoe McKinney. For those wishing to honor Bill, please donate in his memory to Cypress United Methodist Church, PO Box 473, Ridgeville, SC 29472 or the charity of your choice
