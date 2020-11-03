William Max (Bill) Luttrell, Sr. MONCKS CORNER - William Max (Bill) Luttrell, age 91, gained his wings in the early morning hours of October 20, 2020, after several months of declining health. Bill retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Yeoman on July 25th, 1966 after 20 years of service. He was a proud patriot of his country and loved the freedoms it afforded him. Bill enjoyed the opportunity the military tours had provided and often shared his stories of the different countries and ports he had visited. One of Bill's favorite memories was meeting Ernest Hemingway at Hemingway's home in Havana, Cuba, during the time Hemingway was penning his last major work, "The Old Man and the Sea". Bill was a sixty-five year member of the Fleet Reserve, a lifetime member of the VFW 9509, a lifetime member of the United States Submarine Vets, and a member of the American Legion Post (of his birthplace), Oakland City, Indiana. Bill held a lifelong passion for fishing, gardening and traveling. Over his lifetime, his "green thumb" provided him countless hours of enjoyment growing almost anything he put his hand to, from plants of all kinds to vegetables. Bill shared a special fondness for his ability to grow different varieties of tomatoes, often sharing his bounty with neighbors and family. Bill was born on July 21, 1929, the fourth or six children, to Roy and Minon Norrick Luttrell of Oakland City Indiana. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Marie Thornhill Luttrell, daughter Polly Thornhill (Steve) of Pineville, SC, sons John Rose of Duncanville, Texas and Max Luttrell, Jr. of Willow, Alaska, stepdaughters Joy Rollings of Moncks Corner, SC and Joette Smith (Willard) of Conway, SC, Sisters Linda Dunbar of Bourbannaise, Illinois and Willa Mae Stapleton (Carmen) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Bill was "PaPa" to eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Bud Luttrell and Bob Luttrell, sister Fernie Duncan and stepdaughter Jan Lynch Lee. The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to Karen Cox for her selfless devotion in assisting with the care of our beloved Bill during these last few months. We also extend a special thank you to the staff of Intrepid Hospice of North Charleston - Stephen, Lisa, Sissy, Ella and Keshea for all their support and care. To our beloved Bill, our family will cherish the memories of our times together. Until we meet again, you will forever be in our hearts. Upon the wishes of the family, private services were provided by Simplicity of Ladson, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
