Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ Azalea Dr.
3950 Azalea Drive N.
Charleston, SC
William McCoy Obituary
William McCoy N. Charleston - The family of Mr. William Edward McCoy announces his celebration of life memorial services which will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00AM at Church of Christ Azalea Dr. 3950 Azalea Drive N. Charleston, SC. Mr. McCoy is survived by his children, Mr. Timothy McCoy (Latesha) and Ms. Stacy McCoy; his brother, Mr. Charles Green; his aunt, Ms. Rosalie Doctor; and a host of other relatives and friends. William is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
