A Loving Memorial Tribute For WILLIAM MELVIN BROWN,JR. on the 25th Anniversary of his death February 19, 1934 ~ June 7, 1994 William Melvin Brown, Jr, a native Charlestonian. In 1972 he created American Development Corporation (ADCOR), the first minority-owned manufacturing plant in the southeast. He was the first African American named to the Palmetto Business Forum, the State Ports Authority Board, and the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame. At the time of William Melvin Brown, Jr.'s death, ADCOR was the largest minority-owned manufacturing plant in the United States. We love and miss you, Your Sisters Irma T., Ruth and Beverly There is a link death cannot sever Love and remembrance last forever. Your Children, Commander W. Melvin Brown, III (Deborah), Tamara your Grandchildren, nieces & nephews
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019