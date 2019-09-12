William Michael Daniel MONCKS CORNER - William Michael Daniel (Mike), 60, of Moncks Corner SC passed away Tuesday, September 11th, 2019 at home with family by his side. Mike was born on February 26th, 1959 to Martha Jane and Billy Clyde Daniel of Florence, AL (both predeceased.) Survived by brother Scott (Linda) Daniel of Poteet TX, three children, William Daniel, Christopher Daniel, Amanda Fitzgerald, and predeceased by daughter Anita Renee Daniel. Also Survived by three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Simplicity in Ladson SC on Sunday September 15th 2019, from 1 to 3. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019