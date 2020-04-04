Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
William Middleton James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. William Turner "Melvin" Middleton are invited to attend his Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. James Memorial Gardens, 1918 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Middleton is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Middleton; three children, Renee Meadows-Middleton, Darren Butler-Middleton and Tara Butler-Middleton; two grandchildren, Tina J. Malliet (Stefan) and Wayne Allen Middleton-Gethers, one great-grandson, Kyle Malliet; nine siblings, Ronald Middleton, Sr. (Sylvia), Herbert Middleton, Jr., Larry Drayton (Cheryl), Brenda Singleton, Elizabeth Middleton, Rochelle Deleston, Sharon White (Carthell), Evonne Martin, Patricia Cooke and Kateria Cooke; four sisters-in-law, Karen King, Amadoma Bediako, Carol Butler and Debra Brown; one uncle, James Middleton; three aunts, Evelyn Middleton, Carrie Middleton and Teresa Jefferson (Henry); goddaughter, Artasia Delesline; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020
