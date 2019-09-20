|
William Miller Ravenel, SC - William Gustave Miller, 77, of Ravenel, passed away SC on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born on November 29, 1941 in Syracuse, NY, William was the son of the late Gustave Miller and the late Mary Irene Turner Miller. Willie was raised in Syracuse, NY. He served in the US Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He established Miller Signs in 1971 and continued working to the present. He was dedicated and passionate, which helped create a successful business. Willie was an artist and enjoyed painting and constructing model airplanes. He enjoyed building and riding motorcycles, cooking authentic Italian food, playing his guitar, spending time with family and friends, and loved to make everyone laugh with his silly jokes. He was a loving father and devoted husband. His family and friends will always remember him for his compassionate spirit and his love for life. Besides his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his son, William Craig Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mindy Lee Meehan Miller; three children: Shelby Miller Bates, Shannon Lee Miller and Parker Miller; two grandchildren: Ashley Ellin and Craig Miller and his sister, Shelby Stagnitta (Vinnie) of Syracuse, NY. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019