William Mitchell Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. William "Mullet" Mitchell are invited to attend his Public Viewing from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Mitchell leaves to cherish his mother, Ruth Mitchell; children, Jasmine Mitchell, Jamal Rollerson, and Jason Rollerson; four grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Mitchell and Lakesha Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
