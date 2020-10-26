1/
William Monroe Blalock
1930 - 2020
William Monroe Blalock Charleston - William Monroe Blalock, Sr., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Ann Reeves Blalock, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 25, 2020. His graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. William was born September 11, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Phillip and Bertha "Honey" Coward Blalock. Mr. Blalock retired as a District Sales Manager from CSX Railway. He was a 1957 graduate of The Citadel and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. William was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Reeves Blalock; son, William "Bill" M. Blalock, Jr. and his wife, Dana of Charleston, SC; daughter, Sue Ann B. Decker and her husband, James, of Charleston, SC; grandsons, Logan Blalock, James and William Decker. Memorials may be made to The Citadel Alumni Association 69 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC 29403.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
