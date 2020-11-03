William Nelson Anderson Ocala, FL - William Nelson Anderson, 91, of Ocala, Florida, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his daughter's home in Mt Pleasant. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Nelson was born November 20, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late John William Anderson and the late Katherine Virginia Roemer Anderson. A veteran of the US Marine Corps, he graduated with a degree in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and worked in private practice. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara E. Ball of Mount Pleasant, SC and Nadya V. Anderson of Ocala, FL; two grandsons, William Moultrie Ball and Forbes McDowell Ball, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston