1/
William Nelson Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Nelson Anderson Ocala, FL - William Nelson Anderson, 91, of Ocala, Florida, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his daughter's home in Mt Pleasant. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Nelson was born November 20, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late John William Anderson and the late Katherine Virginia Roemer Anderson. A veteran of the US Marine Corps, he graduated with a degree in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and worked in private practice. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara E. Ball of Mount Pleasant, SC and Nadya V. Anderson of Ocala, FL; two grandsons, William Moultrie Ball and Forbes McDowell Ball, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved