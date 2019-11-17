William Oliver "Uncle Billy" Harrell (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I was a neighbor of Bills in Willow Walk I always felt safe..."
    - Cindy Wells
  • "Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely,..."
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Uncle Billy" Oliver Harrell Hanahan - The Funeral Service for William "Uncle Billy" Oliver Harrell will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC, 29425. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
logo
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
North Charleston, SC   (843) 5722339
funeral home direction icon