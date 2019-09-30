William Patrick Smalley N. CHARLESTON - William Patrick (Pat) Smalley entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2019. Relatives and friends of Pat are invited to attend a casual gathering of remembrance on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial located at 281 Treeland Drive in Ladson from 12 to 1. Pat was born on March 6, 1980 in North Charleston, South Carolina. He was the son of Mary Yvonne Smalley and the late Henry David Smalley Jr. He was a man with the biggest heart that still walked on his tiptoes. He was a big kid with the most amazing sense of humor and was always singing even though most of the songs were jingles he would make up. He lives on through his beautiful daughter, Nevaeh Smalley of N. Charleston; his patient and loving mother of N. Charleston; his sisters, Trinket Smalley-Wickline (Alan) of N. Charleston and Destiny Havens of Georgia, and his brother, Donovan Smalley (Portia) of Goose Creek "RIP Deuce". Pat is also missed by his nieces, Madison Smalley, Madison (Maddy) Wickline, and Morgan Wickline of Trinket and Alan; his niece and nephew, Katie Thomason and Cody Thomason of Destiny. In lieu of flowers feel free to turn in a drug dealer or make a donation towards Nevaeh's college fund. LOL Just kidding. (But not really.) Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019