Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home 2180 Greenridge Rd North Charleston , SC 29406 Memorial service 4:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home 2180 Greenridge Rd North Charleston , SC 29406

William "Billy" Peter Connors Goose Creek - William "Billy" Peter Connors, 52, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, husband of Melissa Connors died Monday, July 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 4:00 pm. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. Billy was born July 5, 1967, in Naha, Okinawa Japan, the son of Takeko Connor and Joseph Connor. He was a graduate of Stall High School and attended Baptist College where he played football and was a cheerleader. He worked the last 23 years at JW Aluminum. Billy was an active member of the American Poolplayers Association, and widely recognized in the pool player community-especially locally. His talent and love of the game often carried him to compete on the national level, competing many times in Las Vegas. He was known for his quick wit, keen sense of hearing, and dry sense of humor. He excelled at trivia and was a history buff, and had a great love for guns and music. He was an avid sports fan-from football to baseball, and everything in between. Billy was at his happiest when he watched his boys play sports of their own choosing and would encourage them to do their best. Billy is most known for his love and devotion to his wife of 23 years, Missy, and their 5 boys. His life revolved around their children, of which he was most proud. Billy leaves behind his parents; his wife, Missy; sister, Kim (Kenny) Boyd; sons, Will, Noah, Zac, Gabe, and Nic; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and "countless" in-laws and outlaws who considered him true family. Billy and Missy have an endless circle of friends. People tended to migrate to Billy, once they got past the initial intimidation. He was the life of the party in an unassuming way. He is going to be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. "The most important thing a father can do for his sons is to love their mother." Memorials may be made to the P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



