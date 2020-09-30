William Phillip "Phil" Watson Columbia, SC - William Phillip "Phil" Watson, 71, of Columbia, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 26, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. His inurnment at Carolina Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Phil was born August 14, 1949 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Elliot Louis Watson and Julia Crawford Watson. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam war veteran and retired sheet metal worker at Charleston Shipyard, where he served his apprenticeship. He had a green thumb and loved gardening and working with plants. He also enjoyed basic woodworking and was a Clemson Football fan. He is survived by son, Thomas C. Watson (Amy) of Hanahan, SC; step-son, Clayton Cole (Katrina); sister, Julia Grooms; grandchildren: Isaac, Mary, Jeremiah, Zachariah, Parker, Kenzie and C.J.; godson, Aaron Crandell; goddaughter, Lysa Crandell. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA, 22202. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
