1/
William Phillip "Phil" Watson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Phillip "Phil" Watson Columbia, SC - William Phillip "Phil" Watson, 71, of Columbia, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 26, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. His inurnment at Carolina Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Phil was born August 14, 1949 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Elliot Louis Watson and Julia Crawford Watson. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam war veteran and retired sheet metal worker at Charleston Shipyard, where he served his apprenticeship. He had a green thumb and loved gardening and working with plants. He also enjoyed basic woodworking and was a Clemson Football fan. He is survived by son, Thomas C. Watson (Amy) of Hanahan, SC; step-son, Clayton Cole (Katrina); sister, Julia Grooms; grandchildren: Isaac, Mary, Jeremiah, Zachariah, Parker, Kenzie and C.J.; godson, Aaron Crandell; goddaughter, Lysa Crandell. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA, 22202. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved