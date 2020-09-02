1/1
William Porter "Bill" Cart Jr.
1922 - 2020
William "Bill" Porter Cart, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - William "Bill" Porter Cart, Jr., 98, died peacefully on August 30. A third generation Charlestonian, Bill attended the Citadel as a member of the class of 1944, "the class that never graduated". After his first two years, he enlisted in the armed services and served as a USMC pilot in the South Pacific during WWII. After the war, he worked in the family jewelry business and later held several sales positions. Mr. Cart was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Sprunt Cart, his second wife, Barbara Waring Cart and a daughter, Mary Porter Cart. He is survived by daughters, Francie Miller (Bill), Allie Parker (Sonny), Penny Williams (Mike), step-children, Susan Koch (Tim) and Jimmy Waring (Lisa). His beloved grandchildren are Fran Miller Cote (David), Tripp Parker (Mary), Ashley Parker Lance (Brad), Christopher Williams (Tiffany) and 10 loving great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406, Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Grace Church Cathedral
Service
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
