William R. Benesch MT. PLEASANT - William R. Benesch, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. "Binn" was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Virginia L. Rutherford Benesch. "Binn" was a world war II veteran and navigator on B-17's and went on to graduate from the University of Rhode Island. Born, June 6, 1925 in Chicago, IL, He was the son of William Benesch, Sr., and Anna Marschal Benesch of Chicago, IL. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Anderson, Grandaughter, Morga Sessions of Mt. Rest, SC as well as four other children and grandchildren. A military service of remembrance will be held at a future time in Aiken, SC. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175.
